Teenager raises over £1,000 for Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge

A 16-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead who was branded a 'local hero' after cycling 100 miles to support the Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge has raised over £1,000 for the project.

In July, Jamie Land and Kish Modhwadia - the postmaster at Long Chaulden Post Office - cycled 100 miles from Hemel Hempstead to Atherstone to raise money for Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge.

The community fridge provides a place where you can get good surplus food for free or donate food you know you will not eat.

Jamie, who volunteers at Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge in Highfield, wanted to give something back to the community and enjoys volunteering because he says 'it is a nice thing to do and I like to help other people'.

His cycling challenge raised £1399:43 for Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge.

She said: "Jamie's wish was to buy a load of baked beans, pasta and fresh fruit and veg to feed as many people as possible, so I took him shopping.

"He also wanted to support Artichoke in the old high street as they donate fruit and veg every week so we did a shop there as well, to ensure every person that attends the fridge will have fresh fruit and veg."

The money will also fund PPE (personal protective equipment), stationery, paper and plastic bags and pay for training courses for volunteers like food safety and first aid.