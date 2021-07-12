Hemel teenager cycles 100 miles to raise hundreds for Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge

A 16-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead who has been volunteering at Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge has been called a 'local hero'.

Jamie Land joined Kish Modhwadia - the postmaster at Long Chaulden Post Office - on Saturday morning to cycle 100 miles to Atherstone to raise money for Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge.

The community fridge provides a place where you can get good surplus food for free or donate food you know you will not eat

Jamie cycled to Atherstone

Mandy Taylor, who volunteers at Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge in Highfield, wanted to raise awareness of Jamie's work and described him as a 'local hero'.

She said: "Jamie wanted to do something to help the community so started volunteering with me at the community fridge.

"On Saturday he took part in a sponsored 100-mile cycle with the post master of Chaulden Post Office, to raise money for the community fridge.

"His reason for doing it was because he wants to help others. He is a great kid, always wanting to help.

The trio cycled 100 miles to raise money for Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge

"I think he should be recognised as a young, local hero."

On Saturday Jamie, Kish, Anish Mistry and the team's back up driver Nalin Kotecha left just after 7am and cycled 100 miles from Hemel Hempstead to Atherstone.

Jamie said: "It went really well on Saturday, we were out for 15 hours, cycling for nine hours and 11 minutes.

"I think we have raised around £820 but there's more to come, we're hoping to raise £1,000 for the community fridge.

Jamie Howard from TeamWare donated printed t-shirts

"I like to volunteer because it is a nice thing to do and I like to help other people.

"I volunteer at Hemel Community Fridge on a Wednesday."

Jamie's proud mum Emma said: "It's amazing what he has done and he loves to volunteer and help others.

"I am so proud, even in the first lockdown he was doing things like this.

Sponsored 100-mile cycle for Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge

"He put his number in the papers on his paper round, offering help to anyone that needed it.

"He is amazing, he is there for anyone who needs help and support.

"He is always thinking of others. He is an old soul, for someone his age to want to help people so much is amazing, you just do not get that in this day and age."

A spokesperson for Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge said: "Jamie has recently started as a volunteer with Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge and is a real asset to us on days when he attends with other volunteers to pack and give out food to anyone that would otherwise go to landfill.

"We were absolutely thrilled that he wanted to complete this 100-mile bike ride challenge to raise funds for us and it was wonderful to see him set off and then complete the challenge on Saturday.

"He is such a committed young man, always thinking of others, our absolute HERO and a real credit to his family.

Jamie

"He has already raised a considerable sum but it is not too late to sponsor Jamie through PayPal go to paypal.me/hemelfridge or visit the Fridge at Highfield Community Centre, Fletcher Way, on Wednesday or Saturday morning between 11am and 1pm to donate personally and collect a bag of lovely food while you are there.

"Jamie is a real superstar who is wonderful example to others who may be considering a volunteering role and we are so thankful to him for all his efforts.

"If anyone would like to join Jamie and our lovey team of volunteers at Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge then please contact us for more information via our Facebook page Hemel Hempstead Community Fridge, or by emailing the admin team at [email protected].

"We would also like to take this opportunity to publicly thank another Jamie, Jamie Howard from TeamWare for donating fabulous printed T-shirts to Jamie and his riding companions at very short notice."

Kish said: "It was very gruelling, we left at 7.15am and didn't get there until 10pm, we had a few problems with the GPS. It kept taking us the wrong way, I think it's where new housing developments have been built on land where parks or green spaces used to be and the GPS hadn't been updated.

"My friend Anish came and we had Nalin as a back up driver in case anyone fell ill on the cycle, he cycled for about 30 miles with us, just after Milton Keynes.

"Jamie put in a great effort, he is a very dedicated young lad. He has got a lot more stamina than me and my friend. He's a good lad and does a lot to help others."

Kish's wife Lena said: "Jamie has been doing paper rounds for us for the past four years and he started doing charity with community fridge in his spare time.