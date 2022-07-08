Success as Dacorum Synchronised Swimming Club goes to first national competition

The team came sixth place at the National Swim England Artistic Swimming Combo Cup 2022

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:28 pm

Hemel Hempstead based Dacorum Synchronised Swimming Club (DSSC) competed for the first time at a national competition last Saturday (July 2).

The club went to the National Swim England Artistic Swimming Combo Cup 2022, held at London Aquatics Centre, and placed in six out of 14 teams who entered.

The team of seven swimmers in Division One (13-18 years) scored 53.1333.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

DSSC volunteer Suzanne and DSSC team members; India Garman, Esme Knox, Freyja Rushe, Daisy Wain, Zoe McGinty, Alex White and Maddie Hammatt, with coach Emma Chapman.

Read More

Read More
Tring Park School celebrates life of ballet teacher with dance showcase

Team coach Emma Chapman said: “The team worked really hard on their routine, which incorporated various challenging elements. It was an amazing experience for the team to compete at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park pool and to gain sixth place was outstanding.”

The club is run by head coach Lajos Fazekas, who said: “I am immensely proud of the team, going from strength to strength this year. I had every confidence that they would do well at the National event.”

Hemel Hempstead