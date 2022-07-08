Hemel Hempstead based Dacorum Synchronised Swimming Club (DSSC) competed for the first time at a national competition last Saturday (July 2).

The club went to the National Swim England Artistic Swimming Combo Cup 2022, held at London Aquatics Centre, and placed in six out of 14 teams who entered.

The team of seven swimmers in Division One (13-18 years) scored 53.1333.

DSSC volunteer Suzanne and DSSC team members; India Garman, Esme Knox, Freyja Rushe, Daisy Wain, Zoe McGinty, Alex White and Maddie Hammatt, with coach Emma Chapman.

Team coach Emma Chapman said: “The team worked really hard on their routine, which incorporated various challenging elements. It was an amazing experience for the team to compete at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park pool and to gain sixth place was outstanding.”