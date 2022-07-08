Talented students at Tring Park School paid tribute to their late ballet teacher, Eve Pettinger MBE, with a performance of ‘A Moonlit Evening’ – the last piece she had commissioned the school to create.

The piece was choreographed by Ruth Brill, who had been taught by Eve for many years, and featured the next generation of great artists currently training at the school.

Eve, who was one of the first pupils at the former Arts Educational School, had taught at the school for over 50 years and was a professional dancer with London Festival Ballet (now English National Ballet).

Eve was a beloved teacher at Tring Park School for Performing Arts.

She was awarded an MBE in 2007 for her services to classical ballet.

The ballet dancers of the piece were a mix of male and female students ranging from 11 to 19 years old.

The event was filled with attendees including the current dance faculty, ex-members of staff and many alumni who were taught by Eve, who died at the age of 92 in July last year.

Lorraine Jones, Director of the Dance Course at Tring Park School said that the school was Eve’s family.

Lorraine said: “She personally helped to fund many students’ dance training, and this is set to continue through her legacy and generosity towards the school, ensuring Eve’s memory will live on through the fabric of Tring Park.”