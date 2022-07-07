Volunteers, local artists and churchgoers came together last week to reconstruct St Peter’s Church out of 100kg of clay.

Berkhamsted Art Society worked with Open Door Community Arts Space and the Dacorum and Chiltern Potters Guild to create the piece.

Over several days, people used a framework of cardboard donated by local packaging company Neal Bros Packaging to recreate the church.

The community came together to create the model.

Pictures of the church were on hand once the basic shape of the church was created.

Volunteers added the finer details of windows, doors, roof and the clocks on the tower. There were some additions like birds, dogs, cats, a guinea pig and a model of the current Rector Father Stuart.

Local children were involved in making special windows for the clay model.

The church model was completed on Saturday (July 2) and was ready for the congregation to appreciate the following day.

Ian Jones, Berkhamsted Art Society treasurer and local potter said that the project was a community event to remember.

Ian said: “We feel proud and privileged to have been invited to participate in the 800th year celebrations of St Peter’s Church and to be involved in such a major milestone at the church.”

He added: “It feels extra special because we have been able to involve the residents of Berkhamsted – a place whose people who have had St Peter’s Church in their lives since 1222.