Schoolboy, 10, in the running to support Castle Fields fundraising campaign

A ten-year-old schoolboy is running five laps of George Street in Berkhamsted to raise money for the Castle Fields campaign.

Alex Chopping, is taking on the challenge on Saturday (November 1) starting at 9.30am, and has so far raised nearly £1,000.

The money will help support Berkhamsted Castle Trust which needs to raise £500,000 in two years to preserve the historic and beautiful fields, part of the ancient Royal Deer Park and preserve open access. See further information here

Alex said: “I was inspired to raise some money for Save Castle Fields as it’s a special place for me and my family and it’s where we walk our dog, Ziggy.

"It’s important to make sure that Berkhamsted protects its green spaces and I wanted to do something to help raise money and awareness.”

His mother Geraldine, added on his JustGiving page: “On Saturday Alex, helped by his dad, Paul, will be running five laps of George Street - that’s up and down the street, five times - to raise money for Saving Castle Fields.

“Alex was inspired to take on this challenge because Castle Fields is a special place for his family - a favourite spot for weekend walks with their dog.

“Now, he’s lacing up his trainers to give something back and help protect the space that so many in Berkhamsted love.”

The historic Castle Fields site, linked to the Magna Carta, was saved from the threat of housing development following a successful intervention by Berkhamsted Castle Trust and a generous philanthropic loan.

The fields, thought to be part of one of the earliest royal deer parks, has been under threat of sale for development in recent years.

When they were put up for public auction in March, Berkhamsted Castle Trust secured a philanthropic loan from a former local resident to purchase the 30-acre site.

Chairman of the Trust, Adrian Barham, said: “The role and significance of the siege of Berkhamsted Castle in the story of the fight for Magna Carta meant that we could not run the risk of these fields being bought by property developers. We will work with the local community to protect the site, improve the environment and provide public access, and help people to understand the historical significance of the landscape around the Castle. But our first challenge is to raise the £500,000 needed to repay the loan we have taken out to buy the fields.”

> You can support Alex’s fundraiser by cheering him on in George Street on Saturday and by sponsoring him here

