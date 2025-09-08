Reprieve for Magna Carta siege site at Berkhamsted Castle as generous philanthropic loan sees off housing development threat

A historic site linked to the Magna Carta has been saved from the threat of housing development following a successful intervention by Berkhamsted Castle Trust and a generous philanthropic loan.

The Magna Carta is a royal charter signed by King John of England in 1215 to prevent civil war, which limited the monarch's power and established that no one, including the king, is above the law.

It contained principles that became the foundation for individual freedom and a fair trial, influencing many modern legal systems, including the United States Constitution.

Fields to the east of Berkhamsted Castle – the 11th century motte and bailey where William the Conqueror was offered the crown in 1066 – were used by English barons and Prince Louis of France during the siege of December 1216.

Berkhamsted Castle (Photo Google Maps Street View) and inset, ‘Castle Fields’ adjacent to New Road in Berkhamsted, which have been saved from development thanks to an intervention by the Berkhamsted Castle Trust and a generous philanthropic loan (Photo submitted by Paul Crosland on behalf of the Berkhamsted Castle Trust).

The siege followed King John’s annulment of Magna Carta and is believed to be the first time a counterweight trebuchet was used in England. Prince Louis’s forces bombarded the castle walls for two weeks before the garrison surrendered to the young King Henry III.

The fields, thought to be part of one of the earliest royal deer parks, have been under threat of sale for development in recent years.

When they were put up for public auction in March, Berkhamsted Castle Trust secured a philanthropic loan from a former local resident to purchase the 30-acre site.

Chairman of the Trust, Adrian Barham, said: “The role and significance of the siege of Berkhamsted Castle in the story of the fight for Magna Carta meant that we could not run the risk of these fields being bought by property developers. We will work with the local community to protect the site, improve the environment and provide public access, and help people to understand the historical significance of the landscape around the Castle. But our first challenge is to raise the £500,000 needed to repay the loan we have taken out to buy the fields.”

The Trust is now appealing for donations to cover the loan, as well as additional funds for land management and environmental works. Donations can be made via the website.

The move follows campaigning by the Castle Fields Interest Group, which has fought for public access, protection of trees and awareness of the site’s importance.

Group spokesperson Simon Lewis welcomed the development.

“This is great news for everyone in Berkhamsted!" he said.

"By securing the land, the fences and gates will be removed, public access will be restored and the risk of housing development in this environmentally sensitive and beautiful landscape is negated. It’s been a victory for resolute, determined and committed community action.

“But our job is not done – we now need to help Berkhamsted Castle Trust raise the funds to pay back this generous loan and ensure Castle Fields remains open and accessible for the enjoyment of future generations.”

