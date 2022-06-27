From 6pm to 11pm, the park will host the festival.

Gadebridge Park will host Sausage and Cider Fest for the first time.

The day-long event will have a selection of sausages and more than 15 different ciders as well as a range of entertainment for attendees.

On Friday (July 1), local bands and tribute acts will perform song from the likes of Queen, Oasis and Madness.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Sausage and Cider Fest, said: “We’re delighted that after working closely with the council’s events team who have helped bring this unique food festival to the local area."

He added: "We can ensure it will help secure and develop great economic benefit to the city by encouraging more visitors and supporting local

businesses.”

There will bee a beer and gin bar for those who don’t drink cider.

People can enjoy the event from 6pm to 11pm this Friday.