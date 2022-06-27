Marcie Reid will represent Hertfordshire at this year’s Miss Earth GB beauty pageant in July.

Marcie, 27 and from Croxley, will join women from across Scotland, Wales and England for the finals in Derby next month.

The office manager, who works in Kings Langley, has been placed in the top ten in two previous national competitions.

This beauty pageant has a focus on environmental issues affecting the earth.

Marcie said: “Miss Earth GB is the culmination of my pageant career and it is such a privilege to walk the Miss Earth stage. I really hope I can make my home county proud and bring home the national crown to Hertfordshire.”

The three national winners will go to Vietnam in January next year.

Marcie also runs two small businesses and is completing a degree in business management with accountancy.