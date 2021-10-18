Rudolph Run: here's how Dacorum residents can support Rennie Grove Hospice Care

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is bringing back its Rudolph Run for 2021 and there are a number of ways to get involved.

On Sunday, December 5, there will be a Covid-safe ‘live’ event in St Albans, starting and finishing at Waterend Barn. There will be a 5k or 1.5k fun run, come dressed in your best festive attire, and Rennie Grove will provide the antlers to top off your outfit!

Sign up online in advance as there will be no on-the-day registrations.

Photo from a previous Rudolph Run event (C) Rennie Grove

Rennie Grove is also welcoming virtual entries to its Rudolph Run this year so anyone can take part during December. If you opt for the virtual version, you choose the route, the time and the date.

You can choose how you cover your chosen distance: run, walk or even scoot around your local park or your back garden.

Sign up online before Friday, November 26, and Rennie Grove will send you a pair of antlers in the post to wear when you take part.

If you belong to a club or group, why not get them together to do the run when you meet?

Rudolph Run returns for 2021 (C) Rennie Grove

Brownies, Scouts, football clubs or rugby clubs could all get involved and run together. Or get your class to take part and run as part of your PE lesson!

Share your festive photos on social media and tag Rennie Grove.

Although there are currently no government guidelines on social distancing or other restrictions, to keep everyone safe and feeling comfortable at the ‘live’ event, there will be several time slots with limited numbers in each ‘wave’ of runners.

People taking part in the 1.5K fun run on December 5, will set off at intervals between 10am and 11.30am, with 5K runners following on from midday.

It costs £6 per child (aged up to 15) and £10 per adult (over 16s) to enter, which covers the cost of putting on the event.

If Rudolph runners can collect sponsorship too, those funds go directly towards specialist care for local families affected by life-limiting illness - £60 could pay for two hours of specialist care in a patient’s home or at Grove House, helping to keep families together this Christmas.

Should government restrictions change between now and December 5, aspects of the event might alter. Rennie Grove will let you know any changes as soon as possible if they occur after you’ve signed up.