Rise in tuberculosis cases recorded across Dacorum
The UKHSA data shows 34 cases of the condition were recorded across the borough between 2021 and 2023 - an increase from the 23 recorded between 2020 and 2022.
Between 2021 and 2023 there were 7.3 cases per 100,000 people in the area, which is slightly below the national average of eight.
Nationally, the number of tuberculosis cases rose by 11 per cent in 2023, reaching 4,855, the highest number recorded since 2017.
The disease, which spreads through the air when an infected person speaks, coughs or sings mainly affects the lungs, can become serious if not treated with antibiotics.
Common symptoms of the disease include a cough lasting more than three weeks, feeling tired or exhausted, high temperatures or night sweats, a loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.
Clinical lead at the charity Asthma+ Lung UK Dr Andy Whittamore said factors including living in poor conditions and smoking increased the likelihood of developing the condition.
"Tuberculosis is treatable, but people with symptoms need to be able to access healthcare and marginalised individuals face many barriers when trying to access the services they need," Dr Whittamore said.
"Effective implementation of a cross-government public health strategy is vital to address rising tuberculosis rates, but the Government must also tackle the root causes of inequality if we are to close the health gap between rich and poor."
The UKHSA is currently working on a five-year action plan to improve prevention and management of the infection.