Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have shown a rise in recorded tuberculosis cases across Dacorum.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UKHSA data shows 34 cases of the condition were recorded across the borough between 2021 and 2023 - an increase from the 23 recorded between 2020 and 2022.

Between 2021 and 2023 there were 7.3 cases per 100,000 people in the area, which is slightly below the national average of eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, the number of tuberculosis cases rose by 11 per cent in 2023, reaching 4,855, the highest number recorded since 2017.

UK Health Security Agency figures show a rise in tuberculosis cases recorded across Dacorum over the past three years

The disease, which spreads through the air when an infected person speaks, coughs or sings mainly affects the lungs, can become serious if not treated with antibiotics.

Common symptoms of the disease include a cough lasting more than three weeks, feeling tired or exhausted, high temperatures or night sweats, a loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.

Clinical lead at the charity Asthma+ Lung UK Dr Andy Whittamore said factors including living in poor conditions and smoking increased the likelihood of developing the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tuberculosis is treatable, but people with symptoms need to be able to access healthcare and marginalised individuals face many barriers when trying to access the services they need," Dr Whittamore said.

"Effective implementation of a cross-government public health strategy is vital to address rising tuberculosis rates, but the Government must also tackle the root causes of inequality if we are to close the health gap between rich and poor."

The UKHSA is currently working on a five-year action plan to improve prevention and management of the infection.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.