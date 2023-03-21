News you can trust since 1858
Prince Edward plants tree at luxurious wedding spot near Berkhamsted in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The new tree was planted next to the oak tree that Queen Victoria planted in 1823

By James Lowson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:18 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:18 GMT

Just one day prior to King Charles III naming him as the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward visited a grand manor near Berkhamsted.

In tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince planted a tree at Ashridge House.

Tree planting was a crucial part of last year’s Jubilee celebrations in honour of Queen Elizabeth. An environmentally-friendly campaign was launched by the longstanding monarch which led to millions of trees being planted across the country.

Prince Edward at Ashridge House
On March 9 Prince Edward planted a new tree next to the oak tree that was planted by his ancestor Queen Victoria in 1823.

He was visiting a grand building which is no stranger to royals, being a former residence of Queen Elizabeth I.

Since then, exclusive literary and cultural gatherings were held at the luxury venue by sophisticated socialite Lady Marian Aldford.

Dacorum museum searches for new communications director
The Duke of Edinburgh meets Zora Tyrone, head gardener at Ashridge House, and her team
At that time, the guest list frequently included British and European royalty. Queen Victoria and her family enjoyed the warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings.

Vice president of Ashridge House, Morten Davidsen said: ‘’We are delighted to be welcoming more and more visitors to Ashridge House. We are on a journey to restore and renovate the House. So, to have a member of the Royal Family visit and meet the team, who are working so hard to achieve this goal, is wonderful.”

Children from Little Gaddesden Primary School sang happy birthday to the Prince who turned 59 the following day. He was also introduced to students from Berkhamsted School who are currently taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Little Gaddesden Primary School chat to the Prince
Berkhamsted School students at Ashridge House with HRH
The Duke of Edinburgh was given an early birthday cake
