A museum in Dacorum is searching for a new communications director.

The Dacorum Heritage Trust (DHT), which is the accredited museum for the borough of Dacorum, is advertising an unpaid, full-time role.

Also the museum is after a new trustee to join its board.

Volunteers from Dacorum Heritage Trust

A spokesman for the trust said: “This is a unique opportunity to shape and lead the museum’s communications strategy and narrative, being an ambassador for the work of the museum and the collection in Dacorum and beyond.”

A successful candidate will be responsible for the museum’s marketing, communications, and branding strategies, and will work closely with managers and board members at the trust.

DHT is dependent on volunteers to communicate and promote some of the heritage pieces on show at the venue to the different communities in the borough and beyond.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the volunteer centre by calling 01442 247209 or emailing [email protected]

People can visit the centre which is the round building outside Boots in Hemel Hempstead town centre. It is open between Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.

Also, the trust runs outreach sessions in Tring on the first Friday of the month, and in Berkhamsted on the second Tuesday of the month.

The trust oversees over 110,000 artefacts relating to the history of the borough. This includes: documents, photographs and paintings that cover a wide period of time – from Neolithic times (around 6,000 years ago) to the present day.