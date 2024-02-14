Police increasingly concerned for Hemel Hempstead teenage boy reported as missing again
Police are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for a teenager from Hemel Hempstead who has been reported as missing for the second time in recent months.
Yesterday (13 February), Hertfordshire Constabulary asked for the public’s help finding Tyler, 17, from Hemel Hempstead.
Tyler was previously reported as missing in August and October of 2023.
He was last seen at around 8pm on Friday 2 February.
Police have described him as six foot one, with black plaited hair and brown eyes. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that he was last seen wearing a black jacket, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.
A police force spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
If you have information, you can report this by:
“Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Tyler now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 54 of 3 February, 2024.
“Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report.
“Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
“Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where Tyler has been.”