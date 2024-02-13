Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three vehicles were stolen from the same village in Dacorum overnight, police have confirmed today (13 February).

Three keyless vehicles have been reported as stolen from the Leverstock Green area and attempts were also made to steal a fourth, Hertfordshire Constabulary has announced.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says the thefts began last night and continued into the early hours of this morning.

The force has provided the following information about the stolen vehicles, including reference numbers witnesses can use to report information regarding the alleged thefts:

-A Land Rover Discovery was taken from Tile Kiln Crescent (crime reference 41/12430/24)

-A Volvo XC90 was taken from Kiln Ground (crime reference 41/12440/24)

-A BMW X5 was taken from Fir Tree Close (crime reference 41/12425/24)

Police in Dacorum are urging drivers to review the security of their vehicles in light of this spate of thefts.

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We’re carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances around the thefts and to try and identify those involved.

“If you have any information which may assist us or have captured anything of note on doorbell cameras, dash cams or CCTV systems, please get in touch.”

She continued: “We’ll be increasing our patrols, but we cannot be everywhere at once and would urge people to please review the security of their vehicles, especially ones which are keyless.

“These vehicles are often targeted by criminals using signal relay equipment, which can pick up the fob’s signal from outside a home and use it to unlock and start vehicles without physically having the key.

“Using a signal blocking pouch, such as a Faraday bag, or storing your key fob and any spare keys in a metal box can help prevent the equipment from working effectively. If you can, turn off the wireless signals on your fob when not in use and ensure that keys are kept as far away from vehicles as possible.

“If your vehicle has a tracker, make sure it is activated. You could also consider concealing a small ‘tracking tag’ inside your vehicle to help trace it should it go missing.

“If you witness any suspicious activity around cars, vans or motorcycles, please call 999 straight away. Officers would rather attend to discover that everything is in order, than miss an opportunity to catch a potential offender.”

Information can be reported to the police online, staff can contacted via a web chat, or witnesses can make a report by calling the non-emergency number 101.