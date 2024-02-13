iPhone and till stolen from Hemel Hempstead hairdressers during late night burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An iPhone and a till were stolen from a hairdressers in Hemel Hempstead.

Items were stolen from Elliot Reeve Hair Design in Queens Square between 2.30am and 2.45am on Tuesday 19 December.

Today (13 February), Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a CCTV appeal in connection to the incident. Police have identified a man who could have vital information regarding the case.

Police officers want to speak to this man

Hertfordshire Constabulary has also confirmed money was in the stolen till.

PC Matthew Vincent-Edwards said: “It is believed that the male pictured was in the area at the time and may be able to assist with our investigation. If this is you or you recognise the man pictured, please get in contact.

“I appreciate this is not a recent incident, but it has taken some time for this image to make its way to us. Due to its clarity, we’re still keen to have it circulated to try and assist our ongoing enquiries.”

