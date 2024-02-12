Dacorum Police say speeding Tesla driver ‘did not think national speed limit applied to him’
The incident was posted on social media
A Tesla driver going over 90mph on a dual carriageway was stopped by police in Hemel Hempstead.
Officers clocked the driver who was going 94mph on the A41, a national speed dual carriageway.
The Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit posted the incident on social media.
It said: “Speed Enforcement on the A41, a national speed dual carriageway. This Tesla Driver didn’t seem to think that limit applied to him… 94MPH is far too fast!
"Driver reported for excess speed.”