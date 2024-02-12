Dacorum Police say speeding Tesla driver ‘did not think national speed limit applied to him’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Tesla driver going over 90mph on a dual carriageway was stopped by police in Hemel Hempstead.

Officers clocked the driver who was going 94mph on the A41, a national speed dual carriageway.

The Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit posted the incident on social media.

It said: “Speed Enforcement on the A41, a national speed dual carriageway. This Tesla Driver didn’t seem to think that limit applied to him… 94MPH is far too fast!