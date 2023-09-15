Police appeal launched for missing Hemel Hempstead teenage girl last seen a week ago

Watch more videos on Shots!

A police appeal has been launched to help find a missing 16-year-old from Hemel Hempstead.

Shannon, was last seen on Friday 8 September at 4.30pm. Hertfordshire Constabulary has stated that police officers are concerned for the teenager’s welfare.

She is described as being five foot seven inches tall and of slim build with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink crop top, grey joggers, black trainers and holding a beige handbag.

She also has links to Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

A force spokesman said: “If you have seen Shannon since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.