Plans for construction of 80-bedroom residential care home in Tring

Plans have been submitted to build a new residential care home in Tring - which is expected to create 70 new jobs.

The application proposes the development of an 80-bedroom care home (Class C2) and ancillary facilities, including access arrangements, car parking for up to 36 vehicles, amenity space, landscaping and associated works on land at Miswell Lane, Tring.

And it says it will provide communal facilities that will be available to residents of the home and the wider community.

The applicant, Montpelier Estates Ltd, has submitted the plans to Dacorum Borough Council.

In the planning statement, available on the council's planning portal, it states: "The site is heavily screened from Miswell Lane by a large hedge and tree boundary.

"The Borough Council’s advice confirmed that the proposed development of a care home at the site was acceptable in principle, subject to an appropriate design coming forward.

"The proposals were considered to make a considerably greater contribution to the local authority’s local housing need than the current allocation.

"It noted that any potential approval would be subject to planning conditions being imposed to ensure no unreasonable impacts on matters such as residential amenity and highway safety

"The separate advice from the County Council confirmed that the highway authority would not have any significant objections to the scale and location of the proposals."

Montpelier Estates was founded in 1996 to provide specialist solutions to clients in the healthcare sector.

The company specialises in designing and delivering nursing and residential homes, health centres, surgeries, hospitals and independent hospitals.

In the planning statement submitted to Dacorum Borough Council it says: "The company considers that good quality therapeutic design supports the delivery of high quality healthcare and leads to more positive outcomes for patients, families and carers.

"The applicant advises that Tring is under provided for with regards to nursing beds. This application seeks to address that shortfall. Typically care homes have a catchment area of 3 or 5 miles dependent upon travel times.

"The proposed building will be positioned towards the rear of the site, set back from Miswell Lane and providing space for garden areas to the north and south, thereby separating the proposed building from existing properties.

"Access will be provided from Miswell Lane via a new priority junction arrangement. In addition, a new footway is proposed from the site to Miswell Lane and will include pedestrian dropped kerbs and tactile paving on either side of the Miswell Lane.

"Parking is to be provided at the front of the site for up to 36 vehicles (including two disabled spaces), a delivery bay and emergency bay close to the entrance. In addition, 7 EVCP and bike storage is also to be provided.

"In terms of employment and job creation, it is envisaged that the care home will employ 70 full-time equivalent staff in a range of jobs.

"This will include qualified nursing and managerial staff, skilled maintenance, and housekeeping jobs. Available jobs will follow shift patterns and will typically be part-time, making them attractive to those with other caring responsibilities.

"The proposed development will provide new, high-quality housing that serves to address specific needs. It will do so in a sustainable location and without any unacceptable impacts on material considerations such as access, amenity, landscape, and biodiversity.