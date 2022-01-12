Tring Local History Museum has been awarded Full Accreditation by Arts Council England.

This museum, run entirely by volunteers, now matches up to the best, and largest museums in the UK.

The same process is involved whatever the size of the establishment.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tring Local History Museum awarded full accreditation by Arts Council England

Tring’s history is narrated in an entertaining and interesting way in the historic cattle-market building in Brook Street, Tring.

The award confirms that the collection is managed properly; engagement with visitors is good and the governance is appropriate.

Chairman Tim Amsden said: “This is a ringing endorsement of our values and everything we have achieved, and shows how far we have come in the eleven years since the museum was founded.

"We should now be able to borrow items of interest from other museums, who will be assured that we can be entrusted with their objects.”