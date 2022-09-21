Mike Wallen will hold a peregrine talk in October.

RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group will host a talk and bird-watching trips in October.

The next meeting is on October 3, which will see peregrine falcon expert Mike Wallen speak to the group about the life of the bird.

RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group’s Ian Parker said: “This should prove to be a very absorbing and relevant talk, as we have resident peregrine falcons nesting in the centre of Hemel Hempstead.”

The meeting will take place in their new venue, the Adeyfield Free Church Centre on Maylands Avenue, starting at 7.45pm.

Their next outing will be a car share trip to RSPB Rye Meads, the nearest RSPB reserve to Hemel Hempstead, on October 8.

This will be followed by a midweek trip on October 18 to Little Marlow.