Over 150 donation boxes delivered to Afghan families in Hertfordshire

Volunteers in Hertfordshire have been sorting and preparing the myriad of items donated by residents to support Afghan families arriving in the county.

Coordinated by Hertfordshire County Council, in partnership with the British Red Cross and local charities, donations have been collected from across the county, and are being sorted and distributed to Afghan families currently residing in temporary accommodation.

So far, over 150 boxes of goods have been distributed to meet the needs of those already in Hertfordshire, with volunteers continuing to sort and pack the huge selection of additional donations at the temporary sorting centre.

Volunteers, including Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, Richard Roberts, sorting through donations at the temporary donation sorting centre

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, Richard Roberts, said: “It is incredible to witness the generosity the people of Hertfordshire have shown to those arriving in our county from Afghanistan, and we have been overwhelmed with offers of support and donations.

“A significant number of donations of clothes, toiletries and toys have very generously been donated, however as we work to meet the need of those who have arrived in the county, we are asking that no further donations are made at this time.

"Instead, I would encourage anyone wishing to show their support to make a donation to Hertfordshire Community Fund’s appeal.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the British Red Cross, local charities and volunteers who are working with us to ensure the families have all they need and settle well in this next chapter of their lives.”