Thousands raised through fundraising page set up to support Afghanistan Arrivals in Hertfordshire

Residents in Hertfordshire are being encouraged to make a donation to a countywide appeal in support of Afghanistan families arriving in the county.

‘Hertfordshire helps Afghan arrivals and refugees’ has been set up on the fundraising site JustGiving, by Hertfordshire Community Foundation, on behalf of a much wider local voluntary and public sector response co-ordinated by Hertfordshire County Council.

All the money raised will go to support Afghans staying in Hertfordshire temporarily and in the longer term.

It will be used to support the local voluntary sectors as it pulls together to provide a range of support from essential items to longer term employability skills, language skills, family support and community integration.

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, Richard Roberts, said: “The people of Hertfordshire have shown incredible generosity in response to the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, and we have been overwhelmed with physical offers to support those arriving in the county.

"We are now asking that no further donations of items are made at this time and instead I would encourage anyone wishing to support Afghans arriving in the county, to make a donation to HCF’s appeal.”

“The launch of this official fundraising page will enable voluntary sector organisations to support those in need as newly arrived Afghans adapt to their new circumstances and life in Hertfordshire.