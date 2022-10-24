Landscape artist David Downes is showcasing his collection of paintings at Berkhamsted’s Open Door, starting today (October 24).

Until November 12, residents can enjoy his collection called: ‘Under the Sun: A selection of London and coastal landscapes’.

David’s exhibition at Open Door explores his works of the capital city, contrasting with coast pieces using acrylics, pen and ink.

Scene of London's iconic Shard building. Picture credit: David Downes

The painter has been commissioned by the BBC, the world-famous Savoy Hotel and ITV to create unique artwork.

David, who lives in Manningtree in Essex, was diagnosed with high-functioning autism and is the Vice President of the Autistic Society. His work reflects how he perceives the scenes he paints through the lens of his autism.

He explained: “My work focuses on the juxtaposition of history and modernity; graveyards lie next to modern offices; ageing churches stand in built up areas and in remote country-sides.”

David added: “I often paint my scenes from an aerial position, imagining the way the landscape would look when viewed from that angle.

“In this way, my work is a meeting of realism and imagination. I am focused and can capture architecture and landscapes in vivid detail.”

Manager at Open Door Berkhamsted Joan Fisher said: “We are delighted to welcome David’s talent, and for the people of Berkhamsted to experience his stunning artwork, as well as hear what inspires him.”

Art historian and critic Estelle Lovatt FRSA (Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts) will hold a talk tomorrow (October 25) from 7pm to 8:30pm to share her knowledge of the artist who inspires Downes the most.

