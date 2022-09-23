An Olympic sprinter and bobsledder visited children at a Hemel Hempstead school for an inspiring day of sport after the school won a competition following their student-led sports activities for the Commonwealth Games.

Montell Douglas spoke at an assembly at Brockswood Primary School and spread her message that anything is possible, reflecting on her sporting career.

Montell, from Lewisham, played on the boys’ football team at her school and was introduced to running during this time. She spoke about her usual path to finding her sport and encouraged the students to not give up when faced with adversity.

Montell played sports with the kids and held an assembly for the school.

Gemma Dalton, year 5 and PE teacher, was delighted to have Montell speak to the pupils.

Mrs Dalton said that the school staff said how amazing it was to have Montell visit.