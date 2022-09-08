An Olympic swimmer has visited a school in Berkhamsted to help the next generation of swimmers and teach them how to race.

Adam Peaty OBE and his race clinic went to Berkhamsted School last week (August 31) and spent the day teaching 100 young swimmers the skills needed to race professionally and successfully.

The young people and their families were joined by 12 coaches from swimming clubs in Tring, Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead who received first-hand training from Adam Peaty's team.

Pictured: Adam interacting with the children in the pool

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children took part in three stations: Swim Station, Gym Station and Racing Edge Station which all helped to develop different skills and strategies.

At the Swim Station, Adam led a session on “free swimming” and focused on the stroke and technique.

Ed Baxter, the cofounder of the AP Race Clinic, led the second part of the station, looking at maximising distance and power in every stroke.

Adam is an Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion who specialises in breaststroke.

Adam’s gym coach of four years led the Gym Station, giving the swimmers an insight into swimming-specific gym work.

Swimmers learned how to master their minds whilst racing at the Racing Edge Station.

The parents of the children were able to get involved and asked questions on how to create the best experience for their children as they develop as swimmers.