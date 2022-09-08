EE expands 5G network to Hemel Hempstead
The town is among 14 new locations to benefit from the new technology
The national mobile operator EE will roll out 2100Mhz 5G across its network in Hemel Hempstead, it was announced yesterday (September 7).
The move will support the latest 5G-enabled smartphones in the area as well as 13 other locations across the country .
The network upgrade follows EE’s recent launch of a new range of smartphone plans which will give high-performance connectivity for customers using the latest 5G handsets.
Christian Thrane, managing director of consumer marketing for EE said: “To provide customers with the best smartphone experience, we are
continually upgrading and expanding our 5G network.”
He added: “By increasing capacity, our customers will get faster speeds and an even more reliable experience.”
Customers can check the indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity in their area by entering their postcode and device into EE’s online coverage checker here.