EE expands 5G network to Hemel Hempstead

The town is among 14 new locations to benefit from the new technology

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:57 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:58 am

The national mobile operator EE will roll out 2100Mhz 5G across its network in Hemel Hempstead, it was announced yesterday (September 7).

The move will support the latest 5G-enabled smartphones in the area as well as 13 other locations across the country .

The network upgrade follows EE’s recent launch of a new range of smartphone plans which will give high-performance connectivity for customers using the latest 5G handsets.

The rollout begins to expand the 5G network across England.

Christian Thrane, managing director of consumer marketing for EE said: “To provide customers with the best smartphone experience, we are

continually upgrading and expanding our 5G network.”

He added: “By increasing capacity, our customers will get faster speeds and an even more reliable experience.”

Customers can check the indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity in their area by entering their postcode and device into EE’s online coverage checker here.

