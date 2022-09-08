The national mobile operator EE will roll out 2100Mhz 5G across its network in Hemel Hempstead, it was announced yesterday (September 7).

The move will support the latest 5G-enabled smartphones in the area as well as 13 other locations across the country .

The network upgrade follows EE’s recent launch of a new range of smartphone plans which will give high-performance connectivity for customers using the latest 5G handsets.

The rollout begins to expand the 5G network across England.

Christian Thrane, managing director of consumer marketing for EE said: “To provide customers with the best smartphone experience, we are

continually upgrading and expanding our 5G network.”

He added: “By increasing capacity, our customers will get faster speeds and an even more reliable experience.”