Octogenarians amongst Hertfordshire’s foster carers

After reaching retirement age most people are looking forward to slowing down – and maybe being cared for by their children and grandchildren.

But not so for dozens of Hertfordshire residents who – as foster carers – are dedicating themselves to looking after some of the county’s most vulnerable youngsters.

Latest data – presented to councillors on Thursday (November 10) – shows that 28 of the county’s foster carers are aged between 71 and 80.

The data shows the county council has 612 registered foster carers, living in 381 households

And a further two are older than that – aged somewhere between 81 and 90, although no exact age is specified in the data.

And according to the report, the ‘majority’ of the authority’s foster carers are aged between 51 and 60 – with a further 108 aged between 61 and 70

The data was reported to a meeting of the county council’s children and young people’s cabinet panel as part of the ‘Hertfordshire Fostering Annual Report 2020/21’.

According to the 31-page report, the county council’s longest serving foster carer has been with the authority for more than 39 years.

And the average time chalked up by existing foster carers is eight years and nine months.

During the 20/21 period 368 Hertfordshire children, it says, were placed in ‘in house’ foster placements – and 249 in independent fostering agency placements.

And, it reports, Covid-19 meant that the service had to change some of its practices.

A number of activities – such as support groups, the fostering forum and the fostering panel – had to be moved online.

And a group of ‘super carers’ were identified to take on the placement of children who had tested positive for or who had symptoms of Covid-19.

But there were also a number of households that could not accept children because they had to shield.

And during the 12-month period, 34 foster carers tested positive for Covid-19.

Last year, says the report, 54 new foster carers were recruited – compared to 25 in 2019/20 and 39 in 2018/19.

And commenting on the role of foster carers at the meeting, Conservative Cllr Fiona Thompson said: “I want to acknowledge the amazing work foster carers do actually and the impact – the positive impact – on our children across Hertfordshire.

“I can’t imagine that it is always easy – although we can see from the comments it’s always rewarding.”

A number of comments from foster carers are included in the annual report highlighting the positives of the role.

Among them is Pat, who said: “By fostering, you will be helping a young person who has been living in some difficulty and you will also be finding out about yourself.

“Fostering is the most life-enhancing job I have ever done.”

Nicky and Keith said: ” Fostering is a different job every day.”

And Jools and Ed said: “All you need is love in your heart and a spare room.”

Meanwhile the ‘Hertfordshire Adoption Agency Annual Report 20/21’ – which was presented to the same meeting – shows that last year 36 looked after children were matched with adopters.

That’s higher than the 24 who were matched in 2019/20 – but lower than the 45 in 2018/19.