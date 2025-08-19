New RSPCA data shows that dozens of animal beating incidents have been reported in Hertfordshire

Poppy was rescued by the RSPCA

New data released by the RSPCA shows that a series of animal beating incidents have been reported in Hertfordshire.

Findings released by the animal welfare charity show that a 63% increase in the number of beatings reported across the county.

New statistics published by the RSPCA reveals that there have been 243 reports of these incidents in Hertfordshire this summer. This represented double the amount reported in 2020.

Analysis from the national charity states that its call handlers deal with an animal beating report every 15 minutes. The animal welfare charity is raising the alarm around animal cruelty figures to promote its Summer Cruelty Campaign.

The RSPCA wants people to be aware that animal cruelty often peaks during the summer months.

Across England and Wales, there has been a 105% rise in reports of beatings in summer over the last four years, the charity has revealed.

"Year on year the number of beating reports has risen by 10% and the charity is braced for this to continue to climb this summer,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

Further data published by the charity shows that dogs were the most likely pet to be beaten with nearly 21,000 dog beating reports made.

Ian Briggs, head of SOU at the RSPCA, said: “These are really distressing and stark figures. One report of an animal being beaten every half an hour is a horrible thought, but sadly this is the reality in summer when our cruelty line receives a beating report every 30 minutes. It isn’t clear why there has been such a dramatic increase in abuse against animals, but what is clear is that animals are suffering at the hands of people on a much bigger scale than many people realise.

“This is why our Summer Cruelty Campaign is so important to highlight that for thousands of animals, summer is a season of pain and suffering when cruelty peaks. As the RSPCA braces to help tackle animal cruelty, we need your help now more than ever to continue to rescue animals in desperate need of care.

“We’re finding that CCTV footage, doorbell cameras and smartphones are providing a view into society that we never had before, meaning that animal beatings are more likely to be caught on camera in supermarket car parks, on streets, in lifts, and even behind closed doors in the home - giving us the evidence we need to be able to seek justice for animals like Bella.

“This could account for the rise that we are seeing as these awful abusers are more likely to be caught on camera, uploaded to social media or reported directly to us.”

Data compiled for the RSPCA’s report covers the months of June, July, and August, in total call handlers from the charity took 34,401 calls relating to animal cruelty in these months last year.

The RSPCA says that summer should be a season of joy for animals. Long walks on golden evenings. Zoomies on the beach. Stretching out in the garden to soak up the sun. But there’s a side to summer you don’t see. For thousands of animals, it’s a season of pain, fear and suffering, when cruelty peaks.