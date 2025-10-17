New pilot scheme could help improve bus services for Hertfordshire residents
The county will run a pilot scheme to test how franchising – where local authorities give private bus companies the right to run in a specific area – could work.
Coming with new funding and powers, the pilot is designed to give Hertfordshire County Council greater ability to take control of the bus network and improve services for residents across the county.
Alistair Strathern, MP for Hitchin, has been lobbying Parliament for greater bus funding and powers for his local authorities including key franchising powers.
He said: “For too long, too many across our towns and villages who rely on our local busses have had to battle with unreliable and infrequent services.
“Having been pushing for this since I was elected, I’m delighted to have helped secure Hertfordshire a place as one of the next pilots as part of our plans to put local communities back in control of their public transport.
“This pilot is about putting passengers first and making sure that decisions about local transport are made locally.
“Existing franchises have already shown by giving councils greater control, we can better protect vital routes, improve services for isolated communities, and make sure that bus services work for local people and local economies.
“I look forward to working closely with Herts County Council and the local communities I serve to ensure we make full use of this pilot to deliver for our area.”
Roads and Buses Minister Simon Lightwood added: “We’re backing Hertfordshire to explore how it could take control of its bus network and transform rural services to work for everyone, ensuring passengers, not profit, are put first when it comes to bus services.
“By inviting regions like Hertfordshire to take part, we aim to show that franchising is not just for metropolitan hubs – it can unlock better, more reliable services in rural communities that have historically faced limited transport options.
“The pilot will help us understand how franchising can improve connectivity, boost passenger satisfaction, and support local economies in a range of settings.”