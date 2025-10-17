New pilot scheme could help improve bus services for Hertfordshire residents

Hertfordshire has been chosen to take part in a Government pilot scheme for new bus franchising plans.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county will run a pilot scheme to test how franchising – where local authorities give private bus companies the right to run in a specific area – could work.

Coming with new funding and powers, the pilot is designed to give Hertfordshire County Council greater ability to take control of the bus network and improve services for residents across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Strathern, MP for Hitchin, has been lobbying Parliament for greater bus funding and powers for his local authorities including key franchising powers.

Hertfordshire has been chosen for a new pilot for the Government’s new bus franchising scheme.

He said: “For too long, too many across our towns and villages who rely on our local busses have had to battle with unreliable and infrequent services.

“Having been pushing for this since I was elected, I’m delighted to have helped secure Hertfordshire a place as one of the next pilots as part of our plans to put local communities back in control of their public transport.

“This pilot is about putting passengers first and making sure that decisions about local transport are made locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Existing franchises have already shown by giving councils greater control, we can better protect vital routes, improve services for isolated communities, and make sure that bus services work for local people and local economies.

“I look forward to working closely with Herts County Council and the local communities I serve to ensure we make full use of this pilot to deliver for our area.”

Roads and Buses Minister Simon Lightwood added: “We’re backing Hertfordshire to explore how it could take control of its bus network and transform rural services to work for everyone, ensuring passengers, not profit, are put first when it comes to bus services.

“By inviting regions like Hertfordshire to take part, we aim to show that franchising is not just for metropolitan hubs – it can unlock better, more reliable services in rural communities that have historically faced limited transport options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pilot will help us understand how franchising can improve connectivity, boost passenger satisfaction, and support local economies in a range of settings.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.