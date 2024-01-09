New photos released to help locate missing Hertfordshire man as police search location near Hemel Hempstead
Hertfordshire Constabulary has released new photos to help find a missing 30-year-old last seen six days ago.
Daniel, from Watford, was last seen on Wednesday 3 January at around 8am in Watford town centre.
Yesterday evening (8 January), the police force released new images to the public in the hopes it might help locate the Hertfordshire man. Hertfordshire Constabulary has now released photos showing his distinctive tattoo alongside the trainers he is thought to be wearing and the bag he is believed to be carrying.
Police described Daniel as five foot six inches tall, of medium build, with black hair and a beard. The police force says extensive investigations have been ongoing to find him, and that the distinctive tattoo is located behind his right ear.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has announced key locations where teams have been searching for Daniel. Officers have visited Whippendell Woods, West Herts Golf Club, Cassiobury Park and the areas surrounding The Grove Hotel near Hemel Hempstead.
Detective Inspector Chris Parperi, from the Watford Local Crime Unit, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Daniel’s welfare and are doing everything we can to trace him.
“I am asking the public to please take a look at these photos and get in touch if you think you have seen Daniel.
“I would also like to thank the public for all their help so far. Please continue reporting any sightings to us. We politely ask that members of the public refrain from conducting any searches themselves as these could impede our work to find Daniel. However, you can still do your bit to help by continuing to keep an eye out, reporting sightings, and sharing our appeals on social media.
“If you have information that could help, please report it via the non-emergency number 101. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.”
Residents with information are encouraged to contact the police force online to make a report, or speak to an operator via its web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 32 of 4 January.