Hertfordshire residents urged to lookout for missing Daniel including in key location near Hemel
Police are urging the public to keep a look out for a missing 30-year-old from Watford whose key haunts include West Herts Golf Club and areas around the Grove Hotel, near Hemel.
Concerns are growing for Daniel, who has not been seen since leaving an address in Watford town centre, where he was staying, at round 8am on Wednesday (January 3).
Police teams have been out searching in key locations, including Whippendell Woods, West Herts Golf Club, Cassiobury Park and the areas surrounding The Grove Hotel.
Daniel is described as 5ft 6in tall and of medium build, with black hair and a beard. He usually wears all black or dark clothing.
Detective Inspector Stuart Bence, who is leading the search for Daniel, said: “It has now been four days since Daniel was last seen and there has also been no contact from him since Wednesday January 3.
“We are extremely concerned for his welfare and need to find him as soon as possible. We are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen Daniel or who has any information which may help our search, to get in contact as soon as possible. Even if it seems insignificant, it may help us, so please get in touch.”
Anyone with information should call 999.
Information can also be reported online or via the non-emergency 101 number quoting ISR 32 of 4 January.