Pubs in Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead now have new owners after their parent company, founded by Tring entrepreneur Peter Borg-Neal, was placed into administration.

The Kings Arms and The Penny Farthing, both located in Berkhamsted High Street, are among 14 pubs transferred to Upham Group Limited from Oakman Inns.

Also included as part of the transfer is The Red Lion at Water End in Hemel Hempstead, which has a history dating back to around 1730.

The transfer to Upham Group Limited came after hospitality company Oakman Inns, founded by Tring entrepreneur Mr Borg-Neal in 2007, entered administration.

The Kings Arms is one of two pubs in Berkhamsted High Street which has been transferred to Upham Group Limited after Oakman Inns entered administration

It comes a few months after Mr Borg-Neal stepped back from the business due to illness.

The Grand Junction Arms in Tring, which was also part of Oakman Inns portfolio, has not been so fortunate, however, with the pub closing and ceasing to trade.

Upham Group Limited has now doubled its portfolio of public houses to 28, after acquiring 14, located across areas including Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and the West Midlands.

Explaining Oakman Inns demise, administrators PwC wrote in a statement: "Oakman Inns has been affected by challenging trading conditions, predominantly because of the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to significant periods of closure and restricted trading.

Peter Borg-Neal, the founder of the Oakman Group

"These disruptions necessitated additional borrowings to stabilise the business and preserve its operational footprint.

"Post-pandemic, the business has continued to face sector-wide macroeconomic challenges, including elevated interest rates, cost inflation across key inputs such as food and energy, and a temporary decline in consumer confidence affecting discretionary spending."

Joint administrator at PwC Ross Connock explained: "The contract encompasses the sale of one freehold property and the transfer of 13 leasehold sites, allowing the continued operation of these pubs enabling them to continue to serve their communities.

"Most importantly, this sale sees the transfer of 531 staff members. It is regrettable that six trading sites were not included in the sale, resulting in 159 redundancies."

