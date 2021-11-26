New football weight loss club set to kick off in Hemel Hempstead

A six-a-side football club that has help over 6,000 men across the UK tackle obesity is set to kick off in Hemel Hempstead.

The six-a-side football club, organised by MAN v FAT Football, will take place on Tuesday evenings in Hemel Hempstead at Longdean Sports Centre, starting on Tuesday, November 30.

The football clubs are specifically aimed at overweight and obese men with a BMI of higher than 27.5.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

According to Public Health England figures, around 59.5 per cent of those aged over 18 in Hertfordshire are classed as overweight or obese.

MAN v FAT, an FA-affiliated scheme, currently has 6,000 players taking part in over 100 clubs across the UK.

The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who, fed-up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women, decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at around 317,000 pounds.

Before matches, players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Weight loss and match scores then contribute to teams’ league positions within a club. Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Richard Crick, head of MAN v FAT Football­, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our programme to Hertfordshire following many successful years of helping men lose weight and improve their lifestyle elsewhere in the country.

"Hertfordshire is a real hotbed for football, with representation in the Premier League and a popular grass-roots scene – we can’t wait to get involved.

“MAN v FAT isn’t just about losing weight, it’s about enjoying sport in a friendly environment, learning about healthy lifestyle and diet – while making new friends.

“We have spaces for new players across the new clubs launching in the next few weeks, as well as the St Albans and Watford clubs that start early next year.”

Players can get more information and join up by visiting the MAN v FAT Football website, calling 0345 163 1042 or emailing [email protected].