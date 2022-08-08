Neurokinex in Hemel Hempstead has gone the extra mile to secure funding for a scheme to give free rehabilitation sessions to people with new spinal cord injuries with a week of challenges.

A longstanding client of Neurokinex, Paralympian wheelchair rugby player Jonathan Coggan MBE cheered on the trainers who took part in The Step Up Challenge 2022 from July 25 to 31.

The trainers got involved in a three-legged lap of the park, a one-mile and threw around a 5KG medicine ball. One trainer ran on the centre’s treadmill holding a 20kg sandbag across his shoulders.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paralympian Jonathan Coggan MBE (left) cheered on the trainers and gave them medals as they completed their challenges.

Paralympian Jonathan Coggan MBE said: “It was fantastic to see so many of the dedicated Hemel Hempstead trainers don their gym kit and step up to the challenge to raise money for the Step Up Scheme.”

He added: “The scheme is an incredibly important initiative and provides a lifeline for newly injured people and their families, so I would encourage anyone who can to do their bit and donate.”

Joshua Lydon, Hemel Hempstead neurorehabilitation trainer said: “On behalf of the whole Neurokinex team, I would like to say a huge congratulations to both the trainers and the clients who have gone the extra mile and shown their support for such an important initiative.”

The running total is nearly £16,000, not far from its £20,000 target which will fund The Step Up Scheme. The scheme gives people access to Neurokinex sessions, facilities and expertise, which costs £420 per person.