Nativity scene missing after Leverstock Green church 'raid' - but Baby Jesus left in place
They were taken ahead of the annual Nativity Crib Festival
Holy Trinity Leverstock Green is appealing for nativity scene figures to be given back after the cutouts were taken from the churchyard last week.
Rev Lizzie Hood said: “Have you seen these crib figures? Sadly someone took them from the churchyard just as we were preparing for our Nativity Crib Festival.”
Advertisement
She added: “Why would you do that?! I imagine it's just a prank as they've left Jesus in the manger behind. So this is a plea to anyone who is holding Mary, Joseph, shepherd and donkey hostage - please can we have them back?”
Most Popular
She explained that the church has an advent window trail in the village and needs them for Christmas.
The trail, organised by resident Lee-Anne Visagie, encourages children to complete an activity sheet of all the window displays in the village and receive chocolate at the church on Christmas Eve.