Holy Trinity Leverstock Green is appealing for nativity scene figures to be given back after the cutouts were taken from the churchyard last week.

Rev Lizzie Hood said: “Have you seen these crib figures? Sadly someone took them from the churchyard just as we were preparing for our Nativity Crib Festival.”

Advertisement

She added: “Why would you do that?! I imagine it's just a prank as they've left Jesus in the manger behind. So this is a plea to anyone who is holding Mary, Joseph, shepherd and donkey hostage - please can we have them back?”

One lone cutout remains

She explained that the church has an advent window trail in the village and needs them for Christmas.