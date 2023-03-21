Mum and daughter duo share 'rewarding' experiences working together at Bovingdon prison

A mother and daughter, who work side-by-side at a prison near Hemel Hempstead and Buckinghamshire, have shared their experiences working alongside one another.

Shelly Unwin, 51, and her daughter Amber-jay Unwin, 30, work together at HMP The Mount in Bovingdon.

Shelly works as an operational support grade (OSG), which means she helps with the day-to-day running of the prison and has three grown-up daughters.

Amber-jay and Shelly Unwin

Following Mother's Day on Sunday (20 March), the 51-year-old shared her experiences spending two decades working at a prison.

She said: “Celebrations like Mother’s Day can be a particularly challenging time for prisoners, particularly if they are missing the chance to see their own mothers or loved ones. It is in these moments that it is important to be empathetic and understanding, while still having firm boundaries.

“There are so many local people who can already boast the skills needed to make them a success in the prison service. A career at HMP The Mount can be extremely rewarding for those who want to have an impact on others and leave a legacy.”

Shelly Unwin

Shelly’s daughter Amber-jay, started as an OSG like her mum five years ago where her role initially involved greeting family members, visitors and lawyers, registering offenders and carrying out security checks and searches.

She has since progressed to a role in the business hub as a manager where she oversees a team who help ensure the prison is running as effectively as possible.

She said: “My Mum has worked at HMP The Mount my whole life and being surrounded by a strong, full time working mother has inspired me in my own career. Working at the prison was a natural move for me. Me and mum both worked as OSGs when I started and, considering we are very close it was easy to work together!

“My Mum has supported me throughout my career. She has always been my role model and has shown me that working at a prison is a great opportunity and not as daunting as it may sound!”