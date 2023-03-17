News you can trust since 1858
Police launch appeal to find missing man from Hemel Hempstead

‘Please call 101 if you can help’

By James Lowson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:12 GMT

A man from Hemel Hempstead has been reported missing by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

This afternoon (17 March), the police have launched an appeal to find a 34-year-old called Niall.

He was last seen on 7 March at around 12pm.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Please call 101 with information or 999 if you are with Niall now.”

The police have asked the public to share appeals their social media pages requesting information on the Hemel man’s whereabouts.

Niall from Hemel Hempstead
