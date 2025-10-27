Motorists warned to 'avoid area' after 'serious' crash in Berkhamsted
A ‘serious’ collision has been reported in Berkhamsted this morning and emergency responders have been sent to the scene.
Just before 10am, a vehicle was involved in a collision on Berkhamsted High Street by the junction with Coombe Road.
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit has not confirmed how many people were involved in the collision and what condition they are in. The police group has added that the High Street has been closed off and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for the unit said in its latest update posted at 9:56am: “The road is closed and will be for some time. Please avoid the area.”