More than 100 arrests as Hertfordshire Police take part in operation to crackdown on serious organised crime
Hertfordshire Police took part in Operation Pandilla alongside colleagues from eight other police forces between October 21 and 23.
During the operation 111 arrests were made, nine weapons were seized, 73 drug-related seizures took place, 100 vehicles were seized and more than £12,348 in cash was confiscated.
The operation tackled crimes including robbery, burglary, grievous bodily harm, supply of Class A drugs, theft of motor vehicles and possession of offensive weapons, by utilising police technology and intelligence sharing across forces.
Reflecting on the operation Detective Chief Inspector Sally Spencer said: “This operation highlights the effectiveness of our collaborative work across police forces.
“By sharing intelligence and working in close partnership, we are able to respond decisively to criminal activity that crosses policing boundaries.
“We hope our communities feel reassured that such offences are met with prompt and firm action.
“Our commitment remains clear - to disrupt crime and protect the public.
“We actively respond to your concerns, and the information from our communities is crucial in identifying and intercepting criminality.
“If you notice anything suspicious, please report it online or by calling 101.
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”
Hertfordshire Police took part in the operation alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police, Thames Valley Police and forces based in Surrey, Sussex, Essex, Bedfordshire and Hampshire.