Tring’s Get Stuffed Comedy Club is hosting some great comedy this autumn, starting this Sunday night with Marcus Brigstocke, starting at 7.30pm

The club then looks forward to welcoming Judi Love, Griff Rhys-Jones and Andy Parsons.

Fans of Marcus Brigstocke can expect a blisteringly funny stand-up show from the multi award-winning comedian who visits Tring this weekend.

Brigstocke says the ‘joyful show’ celebrates the personal triumphs and small victories of the past couple of years... while acknowledging it has, in so many ways, on so many days, for the most part, been an absolute shower of s***. Get tickets here

The club then invites you to join Judi Love for a work-in-progress gig before her forthcoming tour.

Straight-talking powerhouse Judi Love is one of the UK’s most stand-out performers who recently appeared on the Taskmaster TV show. A brilliantly engaging comic on stage, Judi takes everyday relatable situations that resonate with audiences and brings them to life in hilarious routines.

Marking herself as a firm favourite on the comedy circuit, Judi is also known for producing a host of hilarious online comedy sketches which have gone viral on an international scale, amassing a huge following on social media. She could also be seen throughout the lockdowns regularly hosting her Instagram-Live events “Quarantine Date Nights”. judi is performing on Saturday, October 8. Tickets on sale here

Griff Rhys-Jones, star of Not The Nine O’Clock News, Smith & Jones, and Three Men In A Boat, he returns to the stage on Friday, October 21 with an hour of stories, anecdotes, reminiscences and outright lies – all in the name of comedy. Tickets available here

And on November 24, the club hosts a night with Mock the Week regular Andy Parsons as he warms up for another national tour with this intimate airing of a brand new show. Get tickets here

> Tring Book Festival is also back this November – welcoming the great and the good of books published this year.

A spokesman said: “We can't wait to welcome a wonderful selection of authors to Tring.

“We don't envy you the challenge of choosing what to see. There are so many fascinating books, authors and events to watch. Good luck.”