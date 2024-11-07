Missing woman from Hemel Hempstead found after police social media appeal

By James Lowson
Published 7th Nov 2024, 14:16 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 16:17 BST
Hertfordshire Constabulary has located a missing woman from Hemel Hempstead who was reported as missing earlier today (7 November).

This afternoon (7 November), Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Kelly.

Prior to its update this afternoon, she had not been seen since earlier today.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Missing Kelly has now thankfully been found.”

