Missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead found after six week search
Tyler is now with police officers
A teenager reported missing in Hemel Hempstead has been located after a six-week search.
Officers at Hertfordshire Constabulary are now with Tyler, a 17-year-old from Hemel Hempstead.
Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed Tyler had been located this afternoon (12 March), a fresh appeal to find the teenager was launched on Monday (11 March).
He was last seen on 2 February in Hemel Hempstead, prior to today’s update.