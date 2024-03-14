Missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead found after six week search

Tyler is now with police officers
By James Lowson
Published 12th Mar 2024
Updated 14th Mar 2024
A teenager reported missing in Hemel Hempstead has been located after a six-week search.

Officers at Hertfordshire Constabulary are now with Tyler, a 17-year-old from Hemel Hempstead.

They have been found safe and well
Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed Tyler had been located this afternoon (12 March), a fresh appeal to find the teenager was launched on Monday (11 March).

He was last seen on 2 February in Hemel Hempstead, prior to today’s update.