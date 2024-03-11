Motorbike workshops launched in Hertfordshire to combat young adult injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire Constabulary is participating in a joint-policing operation designed to lower collisions involving motorbikes.

The Road Policing Unit (RPU) in Beds, Cambs and Herts are launching new biker workshops for 16 to 19-year-olds with the aim of reducing the number of young motorcyclists killed or seriously injured. One-hundred-and-twenty-six were seriously injured whilst driving a powered-two-wheeler across the three

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

counties. In total, 441 riders were involved in road traffic collisions.

Police

The first workshop will be taking place at the Joint Emergency Services Academy in Stevenage on Sunday 7 April between 8.30am and 4pm.

Interested parties can complete an online form to book their free place, which can be accessed using a QR code.

Further workshops are due to be rolled out across the three counties in the coming months, police say.

The workshops will include:

 An observed ride by police riders and slow riding course.

 Learning the importance of the correct PPE.

 Immediate first aid.

 A VR session on hazards on the roads.

 Learning basic maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those in attendance will also receive a £100 voucher for protective equipment.

RPU Inspector Pete Scholes said: “It’s so important to work with this age group, as they are most at risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads.