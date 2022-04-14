Pupils with their certificates after finishing the walk.

Lockers Park Prep School has raised £2,300 after holding a five-mile sponsored walk for local children’s hospice the Pepper Foundation and the Collett School in Hemel Hempstead.

There were more than 250 people at the walk, with pupils, parents, staff and some four legged-friends in attendance on March 30.

Headmaster Gavin Taylor said: ‘“This is a special event that not only teaches our pupils the importance of compassion and a sense of responsibility about the world they live in, but also shows them what can be achieved by joining forces.”

The school is still appealing for donations to reach its £5,000 goal with all the funds raised going to a children’s hospice in Tring, the Pepper Foundation and a Hemel Hempstead school for children with complex needs, the Collett School.

Pat Daley, chair of the Hertfordshire-based Pepper Foundation said: “The Pepper Foundation raises funds for children’s hospice at home nursing services, supporting families and helping children living with complex health needs to enjoy the best quality of life possible. Thank you to Lockers Park for thinking of us: the money raised will go directly to help local children.”

28 pupils from Collett School pupils joined the walk and their headteacher Jennie Witter said: “We rely heavily on donations from a range of different sources including amazing fundraising events such as this.”