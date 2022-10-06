Lily is officially the most popular name for baby girls born in Dacorum.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 16 newborns were given the name Lily last year – in line with the previous year's top ranked Amelia.

George and Oliver topped the chart for boys' names in 2021, having been given to 17 babies each.

How did you baby's name fare?

Across England and Wales, Noah became the most popular boys' name last year, knocking Oliver down to second place following an eight-year reign.

George moved down to the third most popular boy’s name in 2021, but remained the most popular name associated with the royal family for babies born across the two nations last year.

Olivia remained the top pick for baby girls for the sixth year in a row, ahead of Amelia and Isla.

The ONS data also shows that Henry replaced Jack in the top 10 names for boys, while Freya, Florence and Willow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.

Advertisement

New entries to the top 100 names nationally included Lara, Beatrice and Sara for girls, and Blake, Brody, Kai, Rupert, Tobias and Nathan for boys.

It is the first time Jack has not been in the top 10 since the annual series began in 1996.

Rupert and Brody were in the top 100 names for the first time.

Advertisement

Elijah and Arlo only appeared in the top 10 boys’ names for mothers under 25, while more traditional names such as Alexander and Thomas were popular among those over 35.

Willow, Isabella, Harper and Delilah were girls’ names only seen in the top 10 among mothers under 25, while Charlotte, Grace, Sophie and Sophia were more likely for mothers over 35.

James Tucker, of the ONS, said: “While Noah and Olivia are enjoying their places at the top, some names could be in danger of falling out of favour.

“Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018. Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named.

Advertisement