Korean War veteran from Hemel Hempstead 'honoured' to attend Buckingham Palace garden party

A Korean War veteran from Hemel Hempstead and his nephew went to the Buckingham Palace for a garden party on Thursday (May 12).

Ron Stevens, 89, was nominated to go to the event in London by the Korean Veterans Association, of which he has been an active member for years.

Ron said: “I had a lovely and memorable day, it was a great honour to be invited and mix with other veterans.”

Ron at the garden party last week.

The party was organised by the ‘Not Forgotten Association’, an organisation which offers support to ex-service personnel.

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, who is patron of the association hosted the event in the absence of the Queen.

Anne was said to have spent time speaking to the guests.

Ron when he fought in the Korean War.

Celebrities also came to the event with the likes of Sue Pollard, Craig Revel Horwood, Tony Blackburn, Anita Harris, and Vanessa Feltz speaking to the veterans.

Graham Gill, Ron’s nephew said that during the pandemic, his uncle had parcels sent from the Korean Embassy containing face masks.

He said: “There were also letters of appreciation for his service during the conflict. One letter stated, ‘You risked your life to help us, here is a gift which may help preserve yours.’”

The weather on Thursday was sunny, much better than the day before when Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were at the palace.