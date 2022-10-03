A water management company in Kings Langley raise £520 for a mental health charity, Young Minds, after a successful Dacorum-wide treasure hunt last Friday (September 30).

Six teams from WJ Groundwater drove around the borough in search of clues and puzzles.

Joanna Owens, trainee safety, health, environment and quality advisor witnessed some sneaky tricks by one team to distract the others as they drove to the eight locations.

Pictured: The teams before they set for the treasure hunt around Dacorum

The teams of four worked out the anagrams to take them to Boxmoor, Potten End, Great Gaddesden, Ashridge House and Pitstone Mill.

Joanna said: “It was a great day and everything went to plan. The teams gathered at a local pub for a drink and everyone that took part said how much they has thoroughly enjoyed the event.”