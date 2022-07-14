Pupils at Kings Langley School paid to watch 11 of their teacher battling to become the Staff Superstars Champion last week.

Year 9 students Sybella and Amy approached Mr McDonagh with their ideas on how to raise money for the people in Ukraine.

They said: "We really want to do something to help the Ukrainian people somehow, as we have so much and they are losing everything."

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fromm left: Mr Tembo, Mr Thomas, Ms Froud, Mr Moyo, Mr Bilton, Mr Dilks, Mrs Donovan, Mr McGuigan, Mr Burgin, Ms Chabrel and Mr McDonagh

During lunchtimes from July 5 to 8, students saw their teachers attempt basketball lay ups, take agility and gym tests, and the infamous bleep test.

English teacher Mr Thomas emerged victorious with Mr Tembo and Mr McDonagh closely following in second and third places.

On Friday (July 8), the school held a non-uniform day with pupils wearing yellow and blue pin badges to show their support for the people of Ukraine.