Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning backs Penny Mordaunt in Conservative party leadership race

He expressed his support today (July 13) after stepping down from his vice chair position

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:49 pm

MP for Hemel Hempstead, Sir Mike Penning has announced that he is publicly supporting Penny Mordaunt as the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

Sir Mike was previously unable to publicly back any candidate due to his position as a Vice Chair of the Conservative Party.

He has since stepped down from that position in order to back Penny’s campaign.

Sir Mike announced his support for Penny today.

Sir Mike said that he has every confidence that she can secure the support of the Conservative Party and is the right person to lead the country.

He said: “I am very pleased to back Penny for Prime Minister. She has consistently proved herself to be a strong a decisive leader.”

Sir Mike added: “She was the first ever female Secretary of State for Defence and serves as a Royal Naval Reservist.”

